Carolina Hurricanes

October 6, 2016 11:08 AM

Who gets the NHL’s most bang for the buck?

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins had the NHL’s highest total salary-cap hit by the end of the 2015-16 season, not that anyone was complaining.

When you win the Stanley Cup, as the Penguins did, the price of more than $70 million is forgotten. It’s money well spent and the residuals of a Cup run – playoff revenue, merchandising and other revenue generated – make up for a lot of expenses.

But what about the other 29 teams? How much bang-for-the-buck did they get from their spending?

In terms of dollars spent per point in the regular season, the Penguins had 104 points and spent $708,686 per point, according to generalfanager.com, which tracks NHL team finances. Again, the Pens won it all.

The Carolina Hurricanes had a smaller payroll, a little more than $61 million, and finished with 86 points. The price per point for the Canes: $713,133.

Then again, the Toronto Maple Leafs had 69 points and spent more than $1 million per point. Not much bang for those bucks, unless you factor in the Leafs getting the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft and taking forward Auston Matthews.

The San Jose Sharks reached the Stanley Cup Finals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues both reached the conference finals. That justifies a lot of spending but the Blues’ $682,448 per point was very reasonable.

Here’s a look at the NHL, in terms of price per point, based on total end-of-season salary cap figures provided by generalfananger.com:

2015-16 spending

(Regular-season points, price per point)

Team

Points

Price

Toronto Maple Leafs

69

$1,033,741

Vancouver Canucks

75

$973,144

Edmonton Oilers

70

$971,269

Columbus Blue Jackets

76

$894,333

Calgary Flames

77

$883,094

Montreal Canadiens

82

$863,557

*Minnesota Wild

87

$813,646

*Detroit Red Wings

93

$786,787

Colorado Avalanche

82

$782,005

Arizona Coyotes

78

$778,983

Ottawa Senators

85

$765,358

Boston Bruins

93

$760,744

Winnipeg Jets

78

$759,152

Buffalo Sabres

81

$757,945

*Tampa Bay Lightning

97

$756,385

New Jersey Devils

84

$749,329

*Philadelphia Flyers

96

$735,274

*San Jose Sharks

98

$725,795

Carolina Hurricanes

86

$713,133

*Pittsburgh Penguins

104

$708,686

*Los Angeles Kings

102

$707,751

*New York Rangers

101

$704,995

*Chicago Blackhawks

103

$692,958

*St. Louis Blues

107

$682,448

*New York Islanders

100

$662,508

*Florida Panthers

103

$655,192

*Nashville Predators

96

$646,317

*Dallas Stars

109

$640,742

*Anaheim Ducks

103

$625,723

*Washington Capitals

120

$591,422

* playoff team

Source: generalfanager.com

Related content

Carolina Hurricanes

Comments

Videos

Jordan Staal: it's about getting the timing back

View more video

Sports Videos