Canes Peters on win over Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes' line of center Jordan Staal and wingers Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho has played together the past two games and gotten the moniker the "TSA Line." Here's what they had to say about it:
Canes fans Monica Taylor and Jack Spencer decided eight hours before the puck drop for the Hurricanes' home opener was a good time to start tailgating at PNC Arena. They also think they'll be tailgating during the playoffs this year.
Noah Hanifin, the Carolina Hurricanes' second-year defenseman, is excited about his second home opener, saying Friday, "Once we buckle down in the defensive zone I think we're going to start winning a lot of games."