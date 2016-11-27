Canes Peters on win over Panthers

Video: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters talks about the team's 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena Sunday night.
Meet the Hurricanes' 'TSA Line'

The Carolina Hurricanes' line of center Jordan Staal and wingers Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho has played together the past two games and gotten the moniker the "TSA Line." Here's what they had to say about it:

Canes looking at changes

Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters discussed the 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa, potential line changes and the team's overtime problems after practice Thursday at Raleigh Center Ice.

Second time around for Canes' Hanifin

Noah Hanifin, the Carolina Hurricanes' second-year defenseman, is excited about his second home opener, saying Friday, "Once we buckle down in the defensive zone I think we're going to start winning a lot of games."

You'll hear it from the coach

Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters on Thursday discussed the team's 1-3-2 start, Jeff Skinner, the goaltending, what needs to change and the home opener Friday against the New York Rangers.

