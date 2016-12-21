Canes’ Lack activated from injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Eddie Lack, who has missed the past 14 games with a concussion, has been activated from injured reserve, the team said Wednesday.
The Canes reassigned goaltender Michael Leighton to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. Leighton was an emergency callup Nov. 22 when Lack was placed on IR.
Lack, 28, has a 1-2-1 record and 3.78 goals-against average in five games this season. He was at Monday’s morning skate at PNC Arena and at practice Wednesday.
