Skinner, McGinn give Canes 5-2 win over Sabres

The Carolina Hurricanes trailed the Buffalo Sabres after the first period Friday at PNC Arena.
The Canes’ Jeff Skinner changed that. Quickly.
Skinner scored twice in a 55-second span early in the second period and the Canes took it from there, winning 5-2 in goalie Cam Ward’s 600th career game.
Brock McGinn also had pair of goals for the Canes, now 13-1-1 in their past 15 home games. It was McGinn’s first multi-goal game while Skinner notched his 23rd and also assisted on Victor Rask’s score in the third period.
The Sabres, playing their third game in four days, got a first-period goal from William Carrier and a big boost from Brian Gionta’s shorthanded strike in the second.
But Ward twice denied the Sabres on shorthanded attempts — a breakaway by Evander Kane, then a shot by Ryan O’Reilly — in the third and finished with 36 saves as the Canes (20-15-7) swept the three-game season series.
Skinner struck suddenly in the second, first beating goalie Anders Nilsson glove-side, then blocker-side with shots.
On Skinner’s first goal, Jordan Staal made a pass off the boards to Derek Ryan, who found Skinner open in the left circle. On the second, Skinner ripped a shot from the right circle after making a line change, taking a stretch pass from Justin Faulk at the Buffalo blue line.
Just like that Skinner was pumping a fist after his 16th and 17th goals and the Canes had a 2-1 lead.
About four minutes later, it was 3-1. McGinn banged in a backhander after Elias Lindholm spun around a Buffalo defender along the boards and got off a shot that Nilsson stopped but left McGinn in the right spot for the rebound.
Ward made some hustling saves against Kyle Okposo and O’Reilly, making a double-pad stack to deny O’Reilly. But a misplay by the goalie on a Canes power play was costly.
Ward moved out of the net to play the puck after a Sabres clear, with Gionta in pursuit, but nearly fanned on it. Gionta hopped on the loose puck and beat Ward to the post for his shorthanded score.
Rask’s goal in the third gave the Canes breathing room. Noah Hanifin missed a shot from the slot, but Rask reeled in the puck after it caromed off the end boards for his 13th of the season.
Staal earned his second assist on McGinn’s second goal, swinging behind the net and centering to McGinn in front.
Buffalo (16-17-9) was playing a day after a road game and 4-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nilsson again was in net as goalie Robin Lehner continues to be sidelined with the flu.
The Canes were well-rested. After a 5-3 victory Tuesday over the Columbus Blue Jackets, they had Wednesday off, then a practice day Thursday.
Carolina took the first two games in the season series in a pair of December games, beating the Sabres 2-1 at PNC Arena on Dec. 17, then 3-1 at Buffalo five days later.
The Canes will be back at PNC Arena on Saturday, hosting the New York Islanders.
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
