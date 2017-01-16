Canes’ McGinn is NHL third star of week

Coming off the best week of his NHL career, Carolina Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn on Monday was named the third star of the week by the NHL.
McGinn, 22, scored four goals and added three assists, with a plus-5 plus/minus rating, as the Canes defeated Columbus, Buffalo and the New York Islanders during a homestand that ended Saturday.
McGinn scored a goal as the Canes topped the Blue Jackets 5-3, then had two goals in a 5-2 win over the Sabres, including the game-winner. Against the Islanders, he had his first career four-point game — a goal and three assists — in the 7-4 victory.
“He’s been good for us for a while,” Canes coach Bill Peters said Monday. “Now everyone is starting to notice him.”
McGinn had scored one goal in his first 24 games, but as shown more offensive punch since being placed on a line with center Jordan Staal and winger Elias Lindholm.
“I think we’re playing a good 200-foot game,” McGinn said Monday. “We turning pucks over in our D-zone and then just that transitionally speed we’re taking it into the offensive zone and creating chances.”
McGinn started the season with the Charlotte Checkers, the Canes’ AHL affiliate, but was recalled Nov. 11. He said being more comfortable and confident than a year ago, when he played 21 games for the Canes, has translated into better, more effective play.
“You’ve just got to go out there and no think as much,” McGinn said. “Just go out and play your game. If I do that, I think I’ll be at my best and I just want to continue that on.”
Nicklas Backstrom of the Washington Capitals was named the first star of the week and Brad Marchand of Boston the second star.
