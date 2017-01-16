Canes recall Nedeljkovic from Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Monday recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. The team also reassigned goaltender Michael Leighton to Charlotte.
It is the first NHL recall for Nedeljkovic, 21, the Hurricanes’ second-round (37th overall) pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.
TNedeljkovic has split the 2016-17 season, his first season as a professional, between Charlotte and the ECHL’s Florida Everblades. With the Checkers, Nedeljkovic has a 5-12-0 record, with a 3.30 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage in 18 appearances. In three games with the Everblades, Nedeljkovic was 2-0-0 with a 2.83 GGA and 921 save percentage.
