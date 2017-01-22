Hurricanes need more from power play

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands Pause

2:44 Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way'

0:23 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

0:49 Duke's Matt Jones: We had nothing to lose

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes