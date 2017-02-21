Canes to host ‘You Can Play’ Night

The Carolina Hurricanes will hold “You Can Play” Night on Friday as the team hosts the Ottawa Senators. All 30 NHL teams are participating in the league-wide initiative as part of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone program.
The Hurricanes have invited several local LGBTQ organizations to set up on the concourse to promote their programs and missions. A number of Hurricanes players will use pride tape on their sticks during warmups, and those sticks will be auctioned online through the NHL Auctions platform with proceeds benefiting You Can Play.
In addition, all proceeds from the Kids ‘N Community Foundation’s in-game silent auction at Section 129 will benefit You Can Play.
Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack is serving as the team’s You Can Play ambassador. Lack filmed a PSA for the organization, which will be aired during the game and shared on social media.
The team also will recognize leaders and organizations that provide support for LGBTQ individuals and their families throughout the game.
The Hurricanes’ group sales department is offering a special You Can Play Night ticket offer, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to You Can Play. Tickets may be purchased at hurricanes.com/youcanplay (promo code: play).
Carolina Hurricanes pride shirts and Hockey is for Everyone apparel will be available at The Eye team store.
The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association partnered with You Can Play in 2013 to ensure acceptance for all who participate in the sport of hockey. You Can Play works to guarantee safety and inclusion for people in all sports, including LGBTQ athletes, coaches and fans.
You Can Play believes sports teams should focus on athletes’ skills, work ethics and competitive spirits rather than their sexual orientations and/or gender identities.
