February 28, 2017 6:53 PM

Canes’ Skinner being evaluated for upper-body injury

By Chip Alexander

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, general manager Ron Francis said Tuesday.

Skinner was with the Canes in Sunrise, Fla., preparing for the game Tuesday against the Florida Panthers but returned to Raleigh after the morning skate at the BB&T Center. The team’s leading scorer also will miss the road game Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Skinner took an elbow in the head from Alex Chiasson of the Calgary Flames in the first period of the game Sunday at PNC Arena. Chiasson was penalized for elbowing and Skinner remained in the game.

Francis had no further information Tuesday on Skinner’s injury.

