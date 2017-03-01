Francis: Skinner does not have concussion

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis said Wednesday that forward Jeff Skinner has been cleared medically and probably would rejoin the lineup for Friday’s game against Arizona.
Skinner left the team after Tuesday’s morning skate in Sunrise, Fla., to return to Raleigh to be evaluated for an upper-body injury. Francis said Skinner had a “stiff neck” but has not been diagnosed with a concussion.
Skinner, the Canes’ leading scorer, was hit in the face with an elbow from Calgary’s Alex Chiasson in Sunday’s game at PNC Arena.
Francis said Skinner was pulled from Tuesday’s game against Florida as a precaution.
