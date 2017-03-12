Canes recall Wallmark from Checkers

1:18 Sunday morning's snow was fun while it lasted Pause

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

2:32 Duke wins the ACC Tournament

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

1:06 Duke's Luke Kennard talks about the Blue Devils' ACC victory

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals

0:44 Immigrants rally at State Capitol

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'