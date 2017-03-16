Canes sign Booth to entry-level contract

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Thursday the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Callum Booth on a three-year, entry-level contract.
The deal will pay Booth $650,000 on the NHL level in the first and second years of the contract and $700,000 in the third year. On the American Hockey League level, he will be paid $65,000 in the first two years and $67,500 in the third year. He receives a signing bonus of $225,000.
“Callum has continued to progress in his development and is one of the top goaltenders in the Quebec League,” general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “He has an opportunity to play an important role in our organization’s future between the pipes.”
Booth, 19, is first in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in wins (31) and save percentage (.911) and sixth in goals-against average (2.59). Acquired by Saint John from Quebec in December, he was named goaltender of the week for the Canadian Hockey League on Tuesday after posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.00 goals-against average and .962 save percentage in two games for the Sea Dogs.
Booth was named QMJHL goaltender of the month for November, after going 5-1-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .926 save percentage for Quebec.
A fourth-round selection, 93rd overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft, Booth, listed at 6-4 and 191 pounds, is 81-58 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 152 career QMJHL games for Quebec and Saint John.
Saint John leads the QMJHL standings, and Booth’s teammates with the Sea Dogs include fellow Hurricanes prospects Julien Gauthier and Spencer Smallman.
Comments