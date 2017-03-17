Canes assign Wallmark to Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday assigned forward Lucas Wallmark to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.
The Checkers host the Ontario Reign on Friday at Bojangles Coliseum as they continue their push for the Calder Cup playoffs.
Wallmark, 21, made his NHL debut in Carolina’s 8-4 victory against the Islanders on Monday and registered his first NHL point with an assist against the Islanders on Tuesday.
Wallmark leads the Checkers with 21 goals this season, is second on the team with 39 points and leads all team forwards with a plus-7 plus/minus rating.
