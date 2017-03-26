Canes recall Wallmark, reassign Brown

The Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday recalled forward Lucas Wallmark from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League and reassigned forward Patrick Brown to the Checkers.
Wallmark, 21, made his NHL debut on March 13 and registered his first NHL point with an assist against the New York Islanders on March 14. The Swede played in three Hurricanes games before being reassigned to Charlotte on March 17.
Wallmark leads all Checkers skaters with 23 goals this season and is second on the team with 42 points.
Brown, 24, played in 14 games with the Hurricanes following his recall from Charlotte on March 1. He now has played in 28 career NHL games, notching one goal and earning one assist.
Comments