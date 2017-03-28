Canes recall goalie Nedeljkovic

The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.
Nedeljkovic is being recalled on an emergency basis after Canes goalie Eddie Lack was injured Monday on the final play of the Hurricanes’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Nedeljkovic, 21, made his NHL debut in relief on Jan. 17 at Columbus, and made 17 saves on 17 shots faced in Carolina's 4-1 loss.
Nedeljkovic has appeared in 25 games this season for the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League, with an 8-14-1 record, a 3.40 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage. In 10 games with the Everblades, Nedeljokvic is 4-4-0, with a 3.64 GAA and an .885 save percentage.
The Hurricanes drafted Nedeljkovic in the second round, 37th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft.
Comments