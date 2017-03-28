Lack suffered neck strain, Canes say

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack suffered a neck strain in his collision Monday with Andreas Athanasiou of the Detroit Red Wings, the team said Tuesday.
The Hurricanes said in a tweet that scans taken at UNC Rex Hospital were negative and Lack was released from the hospital Monday night.
Lack, 29, was injured as Athanasiou drove the net and scored while being pushed from behind by Canes forward Victor Rask. Lack later was stretchered off the ice and taken to the hospital.
Lack has suffered two concussions this season that sidelined him for a total of 26 games.
