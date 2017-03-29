NHL Centennial Fan Arena at PNC Arena this weekend

The Carolina Hurricanes and the National Hockey League on Wednesday announced the NHL Centennial Fan Arena will be at PNC Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
An interactive traveling fan experience, the NHL Centennial Fan Arena is part of the NHL’s Centennial festivities honoring its best players, teams, remarkable plays and biggest moments in its 100-year history.
The NHL Centennial Fan Arena is free of charge. It will be located Saturday on the South Plaza of PNC Arena and will be held in conjunction with the N.C. State spring football game (1 p.m.) and the Hurricanes’ home game against the Dallas Stars (7 p.m.). It will be open on Sunday to the general public from 1-5 p.m.
It includes:
— The Stanley Cup: The NHL championship trophy will make an appearance.
— Museum Truck: A 53-foot museum truck with an innovative interior featuring more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, historical memorabilia, and unique photo moments.
— Entertainment Truck: A second 53-foot trailer will host a giant video screen featuring team trivia and highlights.
— The “Rink”: A pop-up ball hockey rink for youth hockey players.
— Clear the Ice Zaamboni VR Experience: The virtual-reality experience allows fans from across North America to compete against each other in a race to resurface the ice. Fans will take a seat in a mini-Zamboni ice resurfacer, feel cool air on their skin and their seat rumble, as they are tasked with creating the perfect sheet of ice. Races will be timed and shared on a leaderboard.
