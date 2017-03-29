Kids ‘N Community Foundation donates $560,000

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday announced the Kids ‘N Community Foundation has donated a total of $560,000 in cash grants to 29 children’s charitable organizations in North Carolina throughout the 2016-17 season.
The grant cycle brings the Foundation and team’s donation totals to more than $14 million in cash and in-kind services since 1997. The Foundation will celebrate its 2016-17 grant cycle recipients at the Hurricanes’ game Thursday at PNC Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
GOAL (Growing Opportunities and Leaders) Grants were introduced by the Kids N’ Community Foundation in 2012 and are distributed in $50,000 increments, for a total of $150,000 over three years, to six organizations. East Durham Children's Initiative, The Hill Center/Boys and Girls Club of Greater Durham, Durham Nativity School, Transitions LifeCare, Read and Feed and StepUp Ministry each received incremental funding in 2016-17.
The Foundation issued 15 Game Changer Grants during their spring grant cycle, totaling $150,000. The Game Changer Grant recipients are: ACCESS of Wilmington, Book Harvest, HELPS Education Fund, Junior League of Raleigh and Special Olympics NC at the $5,000 level; Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education, Assistance League of the Triangle Area, City of Oaks Foundation, Orange County Rape Crisis Center and The First Tee of the Triangle at the $10,000 level; Me Fine Foundation, Playworks, N.C. Amateur Sports, Student U, Wake PTA Council and WAKE Up and Read at the $15,000 level.
Future Canes Grants, awarded to eight youth hockey organizations, totaled $110,000. Future Canes Grants are provided to grow the sport of hockey in the state, and the funds go toward scholarships and program costs to ensure hildren who suffer financial restraints or disabilities are able to play ice hockey. Future Canes Grant recipients are: Bridge II Sports, Coastal Carolina Hockey Association, Greensboro Youth Hockey Association, Raleigh Youth Hockey Association, Triangle Special Hockey Association, Triangle Youth Hockey of North Carolina, United Heroes League and Winston-Salem Youth Hockey Association.
