Smallman signs entry-level contract

The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday announced the team has agreed to terms with right wing Spencer Smallman on a three-year, entry-level contract.
On the NHL level, the deal will pay Smallman $650,000 in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20. On the AHL level, he will be paid $65,000 in 2017-18 and $70,000 in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and he receives a signing bonus of $225,000.
“Spencer took a big step forward this season,” general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “He’s been in a leadership role for his team for the last three years, and helped Saint John to the best record in the Quebec League this year.”
Smallman, 20, established career highs in goals (30), assists (49) and points (79) for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this season. Smallman ranked second among Sea Dogs skaters in assists, third in points and fourth in goals, and led the team with 38 points on the power play.
Smallman had three goals and two assists during Saint John’s four-game sweep of Rimouski in the first round of the QMJHL playoffs.
