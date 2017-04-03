Bickell recalled by Hurricanes

Bryan Bickell could soon be playing his return game in the NHL for the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canes announced Monday that Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November, had been recalled from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. The Canes also recalled forward Andrew Poturalski from the Checkers while reassigning forwards Victor Wallmark and Phil Di Giuseppe to Charlotte.
The Canes play on the road Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild, then have home games this week against the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues.
In one other personnel move Monday, the Checkers said defenseman Jake Bean, one of the Canes’ two first-round picks in the 2016 NHL Draft, had joined the team on assignment from the Canes.
Bickell, 31, played seven games for the Canes this season before the MS diagnosis. It was unknown whether the veteran forward would be able to return and play this season — or any season — but he responded well to MS treatments and was assigned to the Checkers in late February.
Bickell played 10 games for the Checkers and had a goal and three assists.
Poturalski, 23, is in his first full professional season after completing his collegiate career in 2015-16 at New Hampshire. He leads all Checkers skaters this season with 32 assists and 48 point, playing in all 69 games.
Bean, 18 was the 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft and played his third season of junior hockey with the Calgary Hitmen. The Hitman were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
