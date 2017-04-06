Islanders score early, shut out Canes 3-0

0:32 UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation Pause

1:39 UNC's Roy Williams on his Dadgum 'Royisms'

1:29 Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell's mind-blowing realization that he could cover Earth with his thumb

1:41 NC State's Deatherage: This is my comfort zone

2:56 NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter"

0:50 Lenovo promotes technology and art in Wake schools

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'