Islanders score early, shut out Canes 3-0

The last time the Carolina Hurricanes played at home, against Dallas, there was still a glimmer of hope, a slim chance of making the playoffs.
On Thursday, it was simply about being professionals and going out to give a competitive effort against the New York Islanders.
Eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday, the Canes could have done the same to the Islanders. But the Isles did what they had to do, jumping to an early lead, maintaining their intensity and winning 3-0 at PNC Arena as goalie Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves.
The Islanders (39-29-12) scored twice in the first five minutes, getting goals from Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield. On a power play to begin the second – the Canes’ Victor Rask being called for a double-minor for high-sticking with 2:01 left in the first – the Isles quickly made it a 3-0 lead on Andrew Ladd’s shot from the right circle.
Game decided. The Islanders won their fourth in a row as Halak won his fourth in a row, but they also had to hope the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs slipped in their games.
For the Canes (35-31-14), it was a fourth straight loss. After the 9-0-4 surge in March, Carolina was shut out 3-0 by the Stars on Saturday at PNC Arena, then beaten 3-2 on Sunday by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Canes got an emotional lift Tuesday at Minnesota from the NHL return of forward Bryan Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November. The Wild won 5-3, although the Canes were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs before the game ended by a Senators win over Detroit.
Bickell was back in the lineup again against the Islanders. So was rookie center Andrew Poturalski, who made his NHL debut against the Wild.
Poturalski began Thursday’s game on a line with Bickell and Brock McGinn but was moved up and played in the second period with Jeff Skinner and Lee Stempniak.
Skinner, who scored twice against the Wild, had a mostly quiet night. Few players in the NHL can match Skinner’s offensive punch the past month – 15 goals in 17 games – but the Islanders did an effective job in limiting the winger’s chances.
Halak, 31, was placed on waivers Dec. 30 – there were no takers – and spent much of the season with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League before being recalled March 23 by the Isles. He went into Thursday’s game with a 4-1-0 record and 1.82 goals-against average since the recall and earned his second shutout of the season.
Halak denied Bickell on a partial breakaway in the first period, knocking the puck away as Bickell tried to power his way to the net. Bickell just missed on a third-period backhander.
The Canes had three power plays in the game but managed four shots and no serious scoring threats.
Eddie Lack was the starting goalie for the Canes. Nelson scored with a shot that glanced off a skate in front of the net and Mayfield off a rebound.
Carolina will play its final home game Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, then finish the regular season Sunday with a road game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Then, the offseason.
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
