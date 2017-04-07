Canes nominate Staal for King Clancy Trophy

The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday announced that center Jordan Staal has been selected by his teammates as the team’s nominee for the 2016-17 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
The award honors the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.
Staal, 28, this season hosted 40 families from UNC Children’s Hospital, Duke Children’s Hospital and local cancer organizations in a suite at Hurricanes home games at PNC Arena. He provided each family with 12 tickets in a luxury suite, VIP parking, food and beverage and Staal Family Foundation T-shirts.
One of the Hurricanes captains, Staal ranks fifth on the team in scoring with 43 points and leads all Hurricanes forwards in ice time per game (18:37). He is fourth in the NHL in faceoff win percentage (59.1).
Each NHL team nominates one player for the King Clancy Trophy, and the winner is selected by voters from the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association and NHL Broadcasters’ Association. The trophy is presented as part of the 2017 NHL Awards in June.
Comments