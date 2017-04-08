Skinner, Faulk honored by Carolina PHWA

Two members of the Carolina Hurricanes have been honored in voting by the Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Jeff Skinner was named the team’s Most Valuable Player for the first time, and Justin Faulk won the Josef Vasicek Award for cooperation with the local media.
Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote on the NHL’s first and second All-Star teams as well as the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Masterton trophies.
The Carolina chapter last month nominated Derek Ryan for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which honors sportsmanship, perseverance and dedication to the game of hockey.
