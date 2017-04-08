Bickell selected for Steve Chiasson Award

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Saturday that forward Bryan Bickell has been selected by his teammates as the winner of the 2016-17 Steve Chiasson Award.
The Chiasson Award is given annually to the Hurricanes player that best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game.
Bickell, 31, began the 2016-17 campaign with Carolina and notched one goal in seven games before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in early November. He returned to game action with the Hurricanes’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, in late February, and rejoined the Hurricanes on April 4 in Minnesota.
