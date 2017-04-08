Blues beat Canes 5-4 in shootout in home finale

They cheered, loudly, for Jeff Skinner.
They cheered even louder for Bryan Bickell.
In the Carolina Hurricanes’ last home game of the season, Skinner scored twice, and Bickell took a final bow as Canes fans roared. Bickell, diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November, will retire after the season.
The Canes didn’t win it. The St. Louis Blues won 5-4 in a shootout, with Vladimir Tarasenko getting the deciding goal.
Skinner, continuing to sizzle late in the season, pushed his career high to 37 goals. His second, at 9:14 of the third, tied the score 4-4 and was Skinner at his elusive best.
The winger made a quick fake behind the St. Louis net, then wheeled back around to beat Blues goalie Carter Hutton at the post. Quick hands, quick strike. It was his 17th goal in the past 18 games.
Skinner had the home fans on their feet, although the biggest ovation of the night was for Bickell in the third period. Despite the MS diagnosis, he never gave up on his goal of making it back to the NHL this season and should be in the lineup Sunday as the Canes close the season at Philadelphia.
The Blues, locking down third place in the Central Division, had taken a 4-3 lead early in the third on Scottie Upshall’s shorthanded score. Canes goalie Cam Ward then stopped a shorthanded breakaway by David Perron moments later to keep it 4-3 before Skinner tied it.
Defenseman Klas Dahlbeck scored in the first period, and Joakim Nordstrom in the second for the Canes, who entered the season believing a playoff berth was possible.
Ivan Barbashev scored in the first minute of the game, Alexander Steen on a second-period power play and then Ryan Reaves late in the second for the Blues.
The Canes were shut out in the two home game before Saturday, losing 3-0 to the Dallas Stars and then taking another 3-0 loss Thursday against the New York Islanders.
Dahlbeck finally ended the scoring drought with a shot from the point 9:10 into the game. Skinner’s first goal, with 29 seconds left in the first, pushed the Canes ahead 2-1 as he ripped in the rebound of a Brett Pesce shot.
The Canes spent a lot of time in the penalty box in the second, beginning the period by killing off a penalty by Jordan Staal. The Blues, eighth in the NHL on the power play, put on a puck-handling display on one power play before Steen bombed in a shot.
A strong penalty kill by Carolina late in the period was a momentum builder, as Nordstrom soon scored off a pass from Sergey Tolchinsky. But the Blues answered late in the period when Reaves bounced the puck through traffic and past Ward for a 3-3 tie.
Chip Alexander
