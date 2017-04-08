Canes' Bryan Bickell reflects on his final home game
Video: The Carolina Hurricanes Bryan Bickel reflects on his last home game after playing against the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday night. Bickell recently announced his retirement; he was diagnosed with MS last year and missed most of the season.
Chip Alexandercalexander@newsobserver.com
Video: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner discusses the last home game April 8, 2017 against St. Louis, the team's season, his 35-goal season, the inspiration of Bryan Bickell and what kept the Canes out of the playoffs again.
Video: The Carolina Hurricanes Bryan Bickell gets emotional as he talks about returning to play on home ice at PNC Arena against the NY Islanders Thursday night. It was Bickell's first home game in months, as he has been out most of the season after being diagnosed with MS last year.