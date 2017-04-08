Canes' Bryan Bickell reflects on his final home game

Video: The Carolina Hurricanes Bryan Bickel reflects on his last home game after playing against the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday night. Bickell recently announced his retirement; he was diagnosed with MS last year and missed most of the season.
Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com
Skinner on Canes last home game

Carolina Hurricanes

Video: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner discusses the last home game April 8, 2017 against St. Louis, the team's season, his 35-goal season, the inspiration of Bryan Bickell and what kept the Canes out of the playoffs again.

