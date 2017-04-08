Photo gallery: Blues 5, Canes 4 (shootout) | 04.08.17

The Canes' Bryan Bickell (29) stands during the national anthem before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on April 8, 2017. Bickell announced his retirement Saturday; he was diagnosed with MS last year. It is the Canes' last home game of the season.
The Canes' Bryan Bickell (29) lunges for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Klas Dahlbeck (6) celebrates his goal with Matt Tennyson (26), Sebastian Aho (20) and Jordan Staal (11) during the first period
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) shoots against the St. Louis Blues' Carter Hutton (40), Jay Bouwmeester (19) and Alex Pietrangelo (27) during the first period.
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) and the St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) jostle for postion as they go for the puck along the boards during the first period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) shoots for a goal against the St. Louis Blues' Carter Hutton (40) Jordan Schmaltz (43) and Alexander Steen (20) during the first period.
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) and the St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) go for the puck during the second period.
The St. Louis Blues' Kyle Brodziak (28) dives for the puck during the second period.
The Canes' Matt Tennyson (26) and the St. Louis Blues' Scottie Upshall (10) go for the puck during the second period.
The St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen (20) rides the Canes' Brett Pesce (22) as they go for the puck along the boards during the second period.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49), Jeff Skinner (53) and Lee Stempniak (21) battle the St. Louis Blues' Kyle Brodziak (28), Carter Hutton (40) Joel Edmundson (6) and Colton Parayko (55) for the puck during the second period.
The St. Louis Blues' Kyle Brodziak (28) and the Canes' Klas Dahlbeck (6) fight for the puck along the boards during the second period.
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) celebrates his goal in front of the St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) during the second period.
The St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates his goal with Alex Pietrangelo (27) and Kyle Brodziak (28) after he scored during the second period.
The St. Louis Blues' Scottie Upshall (10) scores a goal against the Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and Cam Ward (30) during the third period.
The St. Louis Blues' Scottie Upshall (10) celebrates his goal with Kyle Brodziak (28) after he scored against the Canes'Jeff Skinner (53) and Cam Ward (30) during the third period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal with Lee Stempniak (21) after he scored against the St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester (19), Alexander Steen (20) and Alex Pietrangelo (27) during the third period.
The Canes' Bryan Bickell (29) smiles at the crowd as he is recognized during the third period. He will retire at the end of the season; he was diagnosed with MS last year.
The Canes' Bryan Bickell (29) smiles at the crowd as he is recognized during the third period.
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) dives for the puck during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on April 8, 2017. The Blues beat the Canes 5-4 in a shootout. It is the Canes' last home game of the season.
