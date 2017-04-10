Canes' Bickell: 'It was a special moment..to finish off like that'
Video: The Carolina Hurricanes Bryan Bickell talks to reporters at the final player availability of the season at PNC Arena Monday. Bickell is retiring after being diagnosed with MS near the beginning of the season. He scored in a shootout in the team's final game of the season, a win over the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday.
Video: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner discusses the last home game April 8, 2017 against St. Louis, the team's season, his 35-goal season, the inspiration of Bryan Bickell and what kept the Canes out of the playoffs again.
Video: The Carolina Hurricanes Bryan Bickel reflects on his last home game after playing against the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday night. Bickell recently announced his retirement; he was diagnosed with MS last year and missed most of the season.