Trainer Pete Friesen will not return to Hurricanes next season

Peter Friesen, the Carolina Hurricanes’ longtime head athletic trainer and strength and conditioning coach, will not return to the team next season.
Friesen, who recently completed his 21st year with the organization, did not have his contract renewed, general manager Ron Francis said Friday.
Francis, in his end-of-season press conference on Wednesday, said goaltending coach Dave Marcoux would not have his contract renewed as the team makes changes after missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for an eighth straight season. Marcoux was the goalie coach the past three seasons.
The Canes hired Bill Burniston to a full-time position this past season as an assistant strength coach and fascial stretch therapist. Burniston worked for the Canes in a part-time position from 2013-16.
Burniston has more than 25 years of experience in injury prevention and athletic enhancement. He also has served as the strength and conditioning coach for USA Baseball's collegiate national team.
Friesen is in his 37th year as a professional trainer. He is a dual board-certified physical therapist in sports and orthopedics and is certified in both the United States and Canada as an athletic trainer/therapist.
Friesen was responsible for strength training and dietary standards, preparation of rehabilitation programs and treatment of injuries for Hurricanes players.
