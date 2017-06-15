Canes sign Teravainen to 2-year contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Teuvo Teravainen to a two-year contract that will pay him $2.86 million per season in 2017-18 and 2018-19, the team announced Thursday.
“Teuvo is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here,” Canes general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “He’s still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform.”
Teravainen, 22, had career highs in games played (81), goals (15), assists (27) and points (42) in 2016-17. The Helsinki, Finland, native ranked second among Hurricanes skaters in power-play points (15) and fifth in assists during his first season with the club.
Teravainen, who was a restricted free agent, was acquired by Carolina on June 16, 2016, along with Bryan Bickell from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2017.
Teravainen was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round, 18th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft, and has totaled 86 points (32 goals, 54 assists) in 196 career regular-season games with Chicago and Carolina.
