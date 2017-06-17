Hurricanes hire Pittsburgh’s Mike Bales as goaltending coach

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Saturday that they have hired Mike Bales as their new goaltending coach.
Bales, 45, has served as goalie coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins for the past four seasons, working with Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury the past two years.
“Mike has a proven history of success as a goaltending coach with the Penguins, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups,” Canes general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “Based on our research, we are confident that he is someone our goalies and coaching staff will enjoy working with, and we’re thrilled to have him in our organization.”
Pittsburgh goaltenders combined for a 2.19 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and five shutouts during their run to their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship in 2017. Prior to being promoted to goaltending coach, Bales served as the Penguins’ goaltending development coach and scout from 2011-13, helping to scout, draft and develop Murray, who posted 15 wins as a rookie during Pittsburgh’s 2016 Stanley Cup run.
A Penguins goalie has posted at least 30 wins during the regular season in each of Bales’ four seasons as goaltending coach, with Fleury earning Team MVP honors and a spot in the NHL All-Star Game in 2014-15, posting 34 wins and a franchise-record 10 shutouts.
“We certainly appreciate the contributions from Mike Bales throughout his time with our club,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “He was invaluable to our team ... during our Stanley Cup runs the past two seasons.”
A native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Bales played professionally as a goaltender for 15 seasons before beginning his coaching career, appearing in 23 NHL games with Boston and Ottawa.
He also spent time in the American Hockey League (AHL), International Hockey League (IHL) and European leagues in Germany, Sweden and Northern Ireland. Prior to turning professional, he played three seasons of collegiate hockey for Ohio State.
