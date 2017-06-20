Adidas gives Canes, NHL teams a new look

The Carolina Hurricanes, and the rest of the NHL, will have a new look on the ice in the 2017-18 season.

The new adidas uniforms for the 31 teams were unveiled night Tuesday in Las Vegas, with the Vegas Golden Knights the first to show off the uniforms the expansion team will wear in its first NHL season.

The Hurricanes’ jerseys have a little of the old and the new. They will have a different collar design with a red-and-black combination, and black stripes on the sleeves, waistline, gloves and sock design.

NHL teams will not have a third, alternate jersey next season during the adidas transition and the black in the Canes’ jerseys incorporates a feel of the black alternate jerseys Canes fans considered lucky the past few years, given the Canes’ record in them.

The Canes, celebrating their 20th anniversary season in Raleigh, will have the warning-flag pattern on the jerseys — a throwback to their first jerseys.

Reebok, a subsidiary of adidas, designed the NHL jerseys the past 10 years.