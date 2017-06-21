Hurricanes host Wild in Oct. 7 home opener

The Carolina Hurricanes will play their home opener in the 2017-18 season on Saturday, Oct. 7, against the Minnesota Wild.
The Canes opened the 2016-17 season with six consecutive road games and did not play at PNC Arena until Oct. 28 against the New York Rangers.
The rest of the NHL schedule for 2017-187 will be released Thursday at 3 p.m. The Wild is scheduled to play Oct. 5 in Detroit as the Red Wings open their new Little Caesars Arena.
The Wild, with former Canes captain Eric Staal, made a late visit to Raleigh last season for an April 4 game.
Comments