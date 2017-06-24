NHL Draft updates, day two: Carolina Hurricanes picks

The Carolina Hurricanes have seven picks in the final six rounds of the 2017 NHL Draft. The breakdown:
Second round
42nd overall
Eetu Luostarinen, F, 6-2, 178
Siilinjärvi, Finland
Luostarinen, another Finnish draft pick for the Canes, played for KalPa in the Finnish Liiga this past season and also played in the Under-20 league. Had three goals and four assists with KalPa, playing against older professionals as an 18-year-old. Said he has spoken with Joni Pitkanen, a former Canes defenseman who now is a scout for the team.
Quotable: “I like to play with the puck a lot and like to share the puck. A playmaker.”
52nd overall
Luke Martin, D, 6-3, 221
St. Louis, Mo.
Martin plays at the University of Michigan and is described as a physical, stay-at-home, shutdown defender. The Canes could use more size on the back end and Martin can give them size. Another player, like the Canes’ Justin Faulk and Noah Hanifin, who spent time in USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. A Michigan teammate, goalie Jack LaFontaine, is a Canes prospect.
Quotable: “It’s a good opportunity. It’s a good opportunity to hopefully work my tail off and try to make a name for myself in this organization.”
Third round
67th overall
Morgan Geekie, F, 6-2, 178
Strathclair, Manitoba
Geekie made a big offensive jump last season for the Tri-City American of the WHL. He had 35 goals and 90 points in 72 games, a 65-point improvement from 2015-16.
73rd overall
Stelio Mattheos, F, 6-1, 192
Winnipeg, Manitoba
The Canes picked up another consistent point-producer in Mattheos, who had 26 goals and 61 points in 69 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL last season. Was overshawdowed by teammate Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 pick of the NHL Draft, but also had to take on a bigger role for the Wheat Kings when Patrick was out with injuries.
Fourth round
104th overall
Eetu Makiniemi, G, 6-2, 176
Vantaa, Finland
Anothe Finn brought into the Canes organization, Makiniemi has played for the Jokerit Junior team in Finland. Called a quick, athletic goalie who uses his size well, he has signed a two-way KHL contract with Jokerit.
