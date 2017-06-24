Carolina Hurricanes

June 24, 2017 10:42 AM

NHL Draft updates, day two: Carolina Hurricanes picks

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes have seven picks in the final six rounds of the 2017 NHL Draft. The breakdown:

Second round

42nd overall

Eetu Luostarinen, F, 6-2, 178

Siilinjärvi, Finland

Luostarinen, another Finnish draft pick for the Canes, played for KalPa in the Finnish Liiga this past season and also played in the Under-20 league. Had three goals and four assists with KalPa, playing against older professionals as an 18-year-old. Said he has spoken with Joni Pitkanen, a former Canes defenseman who now is a scout for the team.

Quotable: “I like to play with the puck a lot and like to share the puck. A playmaker.”

52nd overall

Luke Martin, D, 6-3, 221

St. Louis, Mo.

Martin plays at the University of Michigan and is described as a physical, stay-at-home, shutdown defender. The Canes could use more size on the back end and Martin can give them size. Another player, like the Canes’ Justin Faulk and Noah Hanifin, who spent time in USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. A Michigan teammate, goalie Jack LaFontaine, is a Canes prospect.

Quotable: “It’s a good opportunity. It’s a good opportunity to hopefully work my tail off and try to make a name for myself in this organization.”

Third round

67th overall

Morgan Geekie, F, 6-2, 178

Strathclair, Manitoba

Geekie made a big offensive jump last season for the Tri-City American of the WHL. He had 35 goals and 90 points in 72 games, a 65-point improvement from 2015-16.

73rd overall

Stelio Mattheos, F, 6-1, 192

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The Canes picked up another consistent point-producer in Mattheos, who had 26 goals and 61 points in 69 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL last season. Was overshawdowed by teammate Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 pick of the NHL Draft, but also had to take on a bigger role for the Wheat Kings when Patrick was out with injuries.

Fourth round

104th overall

Eetu Makiniemi, G, 6-2, 176

Vantaa, Finland

Anothe Finn brought into the Canes organization, Makiniemi has played for the Jokerit Junior team in Finland. Called a quick, athletic goalie who uses his size well, he has signed a two-way KHL contract with Jokerit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft 2:34

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft
Adidas unveils new Carolina Hurricanes jersey 0:15

Adidas unveils new Carolina Hurricanes jersey
Hurricanes' goalie Scott Darling: 10:22

Hurricanes' goalie Scott Darling: "I'm ready for the challenge"

View More Video

Sports Videos