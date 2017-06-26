Hurricanes sign Ryan to one-year contract

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Monday they have signed forward Derek Ryan on a one-year contract that will pay $1.425 million for the 2017-18 season.
"Derek proved he belonged in the NHL last season," general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He brings skill and versatility to our lineup and sets an example for our younger players with his character and determination off the ice."
Ryan, 30, had NHL career highs in goals (11), assists (18) and points (29). A native of Spokane, Wash., he was a finalist for the NHL's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.
Ryan was signed by the Hurricanes as a free agent in June 2015 and made his NHL debut at 29. He has 13 goals and 18 assists in 73 career games with Carolina.
Ryan was named most valuable player of the Swedish Hockey League in 2014-15, earning his first NHL contract.
