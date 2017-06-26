Carolina Hurricanes

June 26, 2017 10:48 AM

Canes sign Carrick to one-year, two-way contract

From staff reports

The Carolina Hurricanes on Monday agreed to terms with defenseman Trevor Carrick on a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal will pay Carrick $670,000 on the NHL level or $77,500 on the American Hockey League level in 2017-18.

Carrick, 22, scored four goals and added 12 assists in 57 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2016-17.

Carrick has 20 goals and 70 assists in 203 career AHL games with the Checkers, and led the team in assists (33) during the 2015-16 season.

A fourth-round draft pick by Carolina in 2012, Carrick made his NHL debut against the Washington Capitals on March 15, 2016, and has appeared in two career NHL games.

  Comments  

