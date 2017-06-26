Hear from Martin Necas of the Czech Republic after he was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Draft. Denis Gorman newsobserver.com
June 26, 2017

Here’s your chance to see the Canes’ 2017 draft class

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes will have all eight members of its 2017 draft class, plus first-rounders Jake Bean and Julien Gauthier from 2016, attending the team’s prospects development camp this week, the team announced Monday.

Bean and Gauthier were at the 2016 camp and signed their three-year, entry-level contracts while at camp. Czech forward Martin Necas was the Canes’ first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft held Friday and Saturday in Chicago.

The 29-man roster for this year’s camp includes four goaltenders, eight defensemen and 17 forwards.

The camp combines off-ice training and education sessions, then on-ice sessions. The on-ice sessions Wednesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and the noon prospects game on Saturday, highlighting the team’s annual Summerfest Celebration, are free and open to the public.

The Summerfest Celebration inside PNC Arena also will have an autograph session, equipment sale and a State of the Hurricanes session. The event will include more than 20 interactive inflatables and games.

CAROLINA HURRICANES

2017 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

Skaters

24 BEAN, Jake

37 FOEGELE, Warren

41 ZIMMER Max

43 LUOSTARINEN, Eetu

44 GAUTHIER, Julien

45 GEEKIE, Morgan

47 FILIPE, Matt

48 MARTIN, Luke

51 MATTHEOS, Stelio

52 ELYNUIK, Hudson

56 NEWPOWER, Wyatt

58 ROY, Nicolas

59 KUOKKANEN, Janne

62 DE JONG, Brendan

67 STEVENS, Luke

73 COCKERILL, Garret

75 SMALLMAN, Spencer

77 RASANEN, Ville

78 LORENTZ, Steven

81 SCHILKEY, Nick

82 CARROLL, Noah

83 COTTON, David

84 HOLLOWELL, Mac

85 EDWARDH, John

88 NECAS, Martin

Goaltenders

50 HELVIG, Jeremy

60 MAKINIEMI, Eetu

70 BOOTH, Callum

80 LAFONTAINE, Jack

