Here’s your chance to see the Canes’ 2017 draft class

The Carolina Hurricanes will have all eight members of its 2017 draft class, plus first-rounders Jake Bean and Julien Gauthier from 2016, attending the team’s prospects development camp this week, the team announced Monday.
Bean and Gauthier were at the 2016 camp and signed their three-year, entry-level contracts while at camp. Czech forward Martin Necas was the Canes’ first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft held Friday and Saturday in Chicago.
The 29-man roster for this year’s camp includes four goaltenders, eight defensemen and 17 forwards.
The camp combines off-ice training and education sessions, then on-ice sessions. The on-ice sessions Wednesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and the noon prospects game on Saturday, highlighting the team’s annual Summerfest Celebration, are free and open to the public.
The Summerfest Celebration inside PNC Arena also will have an autograph session, equipment sale and a State of the Hurricanes session. The event will include more than 20 interactive inflatables and games.
CAROLINA HURRICANES
2017 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER
Skaters
24 BEAN, Jake
37 FOEGELE, Warren
41 ZIMMER Max
43 LUOSTARINEN, Eetu
44 GAUTHIER, Julien
45 GEEKIE, Morgan
47 FILIPE, Matt
48 MARTIN, Luke
51 MATTHEOS, Stelio
52 ELYNUIK, Hudson
56 NEWPOWER, Wyatt
58 ROY, Nicolas
59 KUOKKANEN, Janne
62 DE JONG, Brendan
67 STEVENS, Luke
73 COCKERILL, Garret
75 SMALLMAN, Spencer
77 RASANEN, Ville
78 LORENTZ, Steven
81 SCHILKEY, Nick
82 CARROLL, Noah
83 COTTON, David
84 HOLLOWELL, Mac
85 EDWARDH, John
88 NECAS, Martin
Goaltenders
50 HELVIG, Jeremy
60 MAKINIEMI, Eetu
70 BOOTH, Callum
80 LAFONTAINE, Jack
