June 27, 2017

What’s a jersey number worth? Canes players make a deal.

By Chip Alexander

It started, simply enough, with Derek Ryan being signed to a new contract.

Ryan, a center with the Carolina Hurricanes, agreed to a one-year contract Monday with the Canes and soon tweeted “Thanks for the opportunity” along with tweetpic of his jersey – No. 33.

Before long, Scott Darling chimed in.

The goalie, acquired by the Canes two months ago from the Chicago Blackhawks, offered up this tweet: “I’ll trade you 3 dinners, 2 dog walks and 1 night of babysitting for that number #ThinkAboutIt”

Darling, you see, wore No. 33 for the Blackhawks.

Ryan, clearly in the spirit of things, quickly tweeted: “Oh this could get interesting! Make it 2 dinners, 1 whole foods gift card, and at least 2 goals allowed in every practice and we have a deal.”

That’s a high asking price. But Darling thought about it.

His tweet: “The best I can do is 1 dinner, 1 Whole Foods gift card and 3 goals per practice (pending league approval)

That was enough, it seems.

Ryan “Deal! #33 is yours. I'll draw up the paperwork and have my people call your people.”

As of Monday night, the Hurricanes’ roster still listed it as Derek Ryan, 33 and Scott Darling – Maybe the trade didn’t make it to Toronto in time to be official.

But the dialogue continued.

Darling: “Pleasure to do business with you! But what number are you going to wear now?”

Ryan: “Good question! We can make a dramatic reveal on Twitter once I pick one.”

