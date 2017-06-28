Hurricanes sign McGinn to two-year contract

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday that forward Brock McGinn has signed a two-year contract that will pay him $875,000 in 2017-18 and $900,000 in 2018-19.
“Brock took a step forward last season and was a regular presence in our lineup,” general manager Ron Francis. “He is a young player who plays a physical, but smart brand of hockey, and can contribute offensively.”
McGinn, 23, completed his third full professional season in 2016-17, spending the majority of the year with the Hurricanes. He played in 57 NHL games with Carolina, finishing with seven goals and nine assists.
McGinn played nine games with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. He
McGinn was named the NHL’s third star of the week for the period ending Jan. 15, scoring his first NHL hat trick on Jan. 14.
