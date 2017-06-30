Will Canes bring back Stanley Cup champ Justin Williams as free agent?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:35 Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades Pause 2:59 'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas 2:17 'My goal is to come to camp and make the team' says Canes Jake Bean 1:54 Gauthier hoping to move up in the Canes organization 2:34 Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft 0:15 Adidas unveils new Carolina Hurricanes jersey 0:09 Scott Darling on his magnificent beard 10:22 Hurricanes' goalie Scott Darling: "I'm ready for the challenge" 1:39 Checkers' Fleury improves in first pro season 2:26 Checkers' Saarela makes instant impact Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On the eve of the start of NHL free agency, Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis discussed possible signings, the trade of goalie Eddie Lack and Ryan Murphy and other potential trades on June 20, 2017 at PNC Arena. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

