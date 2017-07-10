Canine teams to enhance security at PNC Arena

The Carolina Hurricanes and Gale Force Sports & Entertainment on Monday announced the team and PNC Arena have entered into a partnership with K2 Solutions, Inc. of Southern Pines to provide canine teams to enhance security.
The partnership begins July 11 with “The Total Package Tour” featuring New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men. Guests at the concert and future events at PNC Arena will see K2’s Person-Borne Explosive Detection Dogs on-site. Canine teams will search the arena property and interact with guests as they enter and exit the venue.
K2 will be using Labrador retrievers and other sporting breeds, which are family-friendly.
“Our guest experience is our utmost priority,” Hurricanes president Don Waddell said in a statement. “The canine teams will enhance our safety and security measures already in place and help ensure guests feel safe while attending events at PNC Arena.’
The canines are trained to detect the chemical scent trail of explosives on a moving person. The Department of Homeland Security recently awarded the “SAFETY Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation Designation Seal” to K2’s PB-EDD technology.
The agreement makes K2 Solutions Inc. an official partner of the Carolina Hurricanes and PNC Arena.
