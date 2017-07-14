Canes hire Schonfelder as goalie consultant

The Carolina Hurricanes have hired Paul Schonfelder as its new minor-league goalie consultant, the team announced Friday.
Schonfelder, 36, spent the past three seasons as the goalie coach for the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The Stoney Creek, Ont., native has also worked as a goalie coach for Hockey Canada the past three years, winning a gold medal with Canada’s 2015 U17 national team.
Former minor-league goaltending consultant Curtis Joseph is no longer associated with the Hurricanes, the team said Friday.
Schonfelder will go to Bratislava, Slovakia in August to serve as goalie coach for Canada’s U18 national team at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.
Before joining the 67s, Schonfelder worked with the goalies at St. Lawrence University, Ottawa University and the Kanata Stallions of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL). He also spent a year with Japan’s men’s and women’s national teams.
Schonfelder played professionally in the Central Hockey League (CHL), United Hockey League (UHL) and Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), including with the Cape Fear Fire Antz.
