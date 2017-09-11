Hurricanes set training camp schedule, go on ice Friday

The Carolina Hurricanes on Monday announced their 2017 preseason training camp schedule, with the first on-ice workout set Friday at PNC Arena.
To celebrate the team’s 20th anniversary in Raleigh, the two practice groups will be called Team Dineen and Team Kron, honoring former players Kevin Dineen and Robert Kron, who heads the Canes’ European amateur scouing. The rosters will be released later in the week.
The annual Caniac Carnival will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, beginning with a noon autograph sessions and followed by an on-ice session at 1:30 p.m.
The on-ice sessions Friday and Saturday will be at 8:45 a.m and 10:45 a.m.
Carolina plays its first preseason exhibition game Monday, Sept. 18, at Buffalo and will be on the road again the next night against Tampa Bay. The first home exhibition game is Wednesday, Sept. 20, against the Lightning.
The Canes open the regular season Oct. 7 with a home game against the Minnesota Wild.
