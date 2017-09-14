What’s the latest on Chuck Greenberg’s bid to buy the Hurricanes?

With a new NHL season close at hand, Chuck Greenberg’s bid to buy the Carolina Hurricanes continues.
Greenberg has been in the Triangle again this week, conferring with potential investors. The sports attorney, who lives in Texas, is putting together an investment group seeking to buy the team from owner Peter Karmanos Jr.
Greenberg, contacted Thursday, said he preferred not to comment. But all indications are negotiations are being held and the sales process has not stalled.
Karmanos, in an interview last month, confirmed he was negotiating with Greenberg and said the asking price for the franchise was roughly $450 million to $500 million. He said the price might rise if a sale was not completed before the beginning of the season.
It’s believed a change in ownership, which requires NHL approval, would not come before the start of the regular season. The Hurricanes open Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Wild.
The steps being taken at this point include working to finalize a purchase agreement, and completing the ownership group and equity lineup.
Both Karmanos and Greenberg have indicated a sale would keep the team in Raleigh. Said Karmanos: “That team’s not moving, no matter who owns it.”
Comments