Can Hurricanes’ ‘banged up’ goalie Scott Darling play on Saturday?

New Canes goalie Scott Darling on joining the team, relationship with Cam Ward Goalie Scott Darling talks Sept. 15, 2017, about his first day in training camp with the Carolina Hurricanes, meeting Cam Ward and his thoughts on being a No. 1 goalie in the NHL for the first time in his career. Goalie Scott Darling talks Sept. 15, 2017, about his first day in training camp with the Carolina Hurricanes, meeting Cam Ward and his thoughts on being a No. 1 goalie in the NHL for the first time in his career.

