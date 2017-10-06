How to watch Carolina Hurricanes season opener

The Carolina Hurricanes open the 2017-18 season Saturday, Oct. 7, against the Minnesota Wild.
Starting time: 7 p.m., PNC Arena.
TV coverage: Fox Sports Carolinas will broadcast the game. There will be an extended, one-hour pregame show on Fox that will include interviews with general manager Ron Francis, coach Bill Peters and former Canes forward Bates Battaglia, who will reflect on the team celebrating its 20th anniversary in North Carolina.
In-game events: The Hurricanes will announce a 20th Anniversary Team and will unveil the 20th ranked Top 20 Moment as voted on by the fans.
Tailgating, parking: Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. Parking is $20.
Post-game: Fans will be allowed to go on the ice to have their photo taken in front of the lowered video board, which will display a commemorative opening night message. Fans will enter via the top of section 115, and all must sign a waiver that will be available at the promotions kiosk outside of section 108-109.
Other information: www.carolinahurricanes.com
