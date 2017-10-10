The Canes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) moves the puck during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild at PNC Arena on Oct. 7, 2017.
Carolina Hurricanes

Canes’ Trevor van Riemsdyk out with concussion

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

October 10, 2017 4:41 PM

Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said Tuesday that defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is going through the concussion protocol, which will sideline him indefinitely.

Van Riemsdyk was injured in the Hurricanes’ season opener Saturday against Minnesota, falling and sliding into the end boards. His head and back slammed into the wall and he had to be helped off the ice.

Van Riemsdyk went through the off-ice concussion protocol but returned to the game. He did not practice Monday and Peters later said he did not think van Riemsdyk was concussed but was dealing with lower-body injuries, adding it was unlikely van Riemsdyk would play Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Klas Dahlbeck will replace van Riemsdyk in the lineup Tuesday and be paired with rookie Haydn Fleury.

Van Riemsdyk was obtained in an offseason trade with the Vegas Golden Knights after playing the past three seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks to help shore up the third defensive pairing.

