Fast start helps Carolina Hurricanes top NY Islanders

For whatever reason, put the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders together and it can be goals galore.
Three days after one of those shootouts in Brooklyn, the Canes and Islanders went at it again Sunday at PNC Arena, with the Canes emerging with a 4-2 victory.
Teuvo Teravainen scored twice, and Sebastian Aho scored a goal in a fourth straight game. Goalie Cam Ward, making his fifth start of the season and the first since Nov. 10, had 27 saves against the Metropolitan Division opponent.
Elias Lindholm, used at center as Victor Rask was made a healthy scratch by Canes coach Bill Peters, also scored for the Canes, who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 after two on the Canes’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer night.
The Islanders had won three straight, beating Carolina 6-4 in the game at Barclays Center, then going on the road Saturday to top the Tampa Bay Lightning. Throw in a 5-2 road win against St. Louis and that was 16 goals in three games for the Isles.
The Canes also were on the road Saturday, taking a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres as Scott Darling had 24 saves. But Canes coach Bill Peters never hesitated in turning to Ward to finish up the back-to-back, also mindful of Darling’s struggles against the Islanders.
Ward and the Canes had the fans roaring in the second period, when the Isles got off good shots in an offensive flurry and Ward refused to budge. On one shot, the puck hit Ward in the chest, bounced over his shoulder and landed near the goal line, but forward Derek Ryan reached in to clear the puck.
The Canes’ “TSA” line of Jordan Staal, Aho and Teravainen continued to sizzle. Staal didn’t get on the scoring sheet, but Teravainen had two goals and assist, and Aho a goal and two assists for a six-point night from the line.
Aho did not score in the first 15 games, another baffling goal drought for the Finnish forward, but has found his confidence and his touch. Taking a saucer pass from Teravainen, Aho ripped a shot into the net so quickly goalie Jaroslav Halak was frozen in place.
Less than two minutes later, Teravainen scored his first with a wrister from the left circle. His second came on a second-period power play.
Teravainen, in his second season with the Hurricanes, leads the team in points (19) and has a plus-eight rating.
Nick Leddy had a first-period goal, and John Tavares scored on a third-period power play, his 15th of the season, for the Isles.
