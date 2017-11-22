Rangers hit Hurricanes early, hard in 6-1 win

More Videos 2:48 'I didn't see this one coming,' says Hurricanes' Peters after 6-1 loss to Rangers Pause 3:47 NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 15:49 Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 2:19 'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 0:31 Videos push for device-free dinners 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 4:21 Orange High's Payton Wilson picks UNC 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'I didn't see this one coming,' says Hurricanes' Peters after 6-1 loss to Rangers Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters didn't see much he liked as the team was soundly defeated 6-1 by the NY Rangers at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 22, 2107. Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters didn't see much he liked as the team was soundly defeated 6-1 by the NY Rangers at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 22, 2107. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

