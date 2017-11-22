Photo Gallery: Rangers 6, Canes 1

The Rangers' Jesper Fast (17) puts the puck past the Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) and Scott Darling (33) for a goal during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the NY Rangers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 22, 2017.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Scott Darling (33) reacts after giving up the first goal during the first period.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Scott Darling (33) reacts after bobbling a catch for the Rangers second goal.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) and the Rangers' J.T. Miller (10) battle for the puck.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) shoots against the Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist (30) and Brady Skjei (76).
Chris Seward
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Justin Faulk (27).
Chris Seward
The Rangers' Paul Carey (28) celebrates after he scored against the Canes' Scott Darling (33) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (57).
Chris Seward
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) and the Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) vie for the puck.
Chris Seward
The Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist (30) defends the net against the Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86).
Chris Seward
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) gets knocked off the puck by the Rangers' Steven Kampfer (47) and Marc Staal (18) during the second period.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Scott Darling (33) blocks a shot by the Rangers' Jimmy Vesey (26).
Chris Seward
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles the Rangers Henrik Lundqvist (30) and Steven Kampfer (47).
Chris Seward
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) is defended by the Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and Henrik Lundqvist (30).
Chris Seward
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20), Jordan Staal (11) and Elias Lindholm (28) work against the Rangers'Kevin Hayes (13), Marc Staal (18) and Henrik Lundqvist (30).
Chris Seward
The Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal after he scored against the Canes' Elias Lindholm (28), Scott Darling (33) and Jordan Staal (11) during the third period.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27), Elias Lindholm (28) and Scott Darling (33) react after the Rangers' Jesper Fast scored a goal.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) shoots against the Rangers Jesper Fast (17) and Kevin Hayes (13) .
Chris Seward
The Rangers' Jesper Fast (17) celebrates his goal with Steven Kampfer (47) and Michael Grabner (40). Dejected Hurricanes are Brett Pesce (22), Scott Darling (33) and Noah Hanifin (5).
Chris Seward
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) battles the Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) for the puck during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the NY Rangers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 22, 2017. The Rangers beat the Hurricanes 6-1.
Chris Seward
